I played a whopping 23 city builders in 2024, and here are my 5 favorites

Just like last year, 2024 was a busy year for city builders. Some of the most anticipated city builders finally arrived—Manor Lords and Frostpunk 2—but there were plenty of other great examples of the genre released this year as well, plus a bunch that launched into 1.0 after spending some time in early access.

Counting them all up, I was surprised to find I played 23 city builders this year alone. The genre is still booming, as you'll see below: even though I wanted to narrow down my list to five favorites from this year, I couldn't help but throw in honorable mentions in each category—and sometimes more than one.

Of the 23 city builders I played this year, here are my five favorites, plus a half-dozen or so more that are worth your time.

My 'don't miss' city builder of 2024: Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic

(Image credit: Hooded Horse)

Rejoice, comrades! After five years in early access, Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic finally went 1.0 in 2024. It was great timing, too: following the relatively disappointing launch of Cities: Skylines 2 near the end of last year, players were hungry for an alternative urban city builder, and I hope lots of them found this one. With a heavy focus on resource management and logistics, this engrossing city builder can be a bit intimidating, but it's absolutely worth the time it takes to understand its unique approach to the genre. There are also plenty of options to tweak if it feels a bit too complicated, which will make it easier without making it easy.

Also great in 2024: Frostpunk 2. I didn't find it quite as captivating as the original Frostpunk, but its society simulation is still unmatched in the genre for making every choice a difficult one with genuine consequences.

My favorite strategy city builder of 2024: Manor Lords

(Image credit: Slavic Magic)

It's in early access, but that didn't stop Manor Lords from breaking a Steam record for most concurrent players for a city builder, and it sold more than two million copies in its first month. Well deserved: it's a beautifully detailed builder and there's a whole real-time strategy battle system baked in to boot. There's still quite a ways to go before it's complete, and with a tiny dev team that may take a while, but updates happen regularly and thoughtfully: player polls on the Discord are used to shape the direction of certain features.

Also great in 2024: Thronefall and Cataclismo

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thronefall is an wickedly fun tower defense city builder where you must fend off increasingly large mobs of enemies, and Cataclismo's Lego-like building system is so enjoyable you'll almost forget about the monsters trying to knock down your walls.

My favorite chill city builder of 2024: Dystopika

(Image credit: Voids Within)

Looking for a builder that doesn't make you feel as stressed as a real city planner? It's great to take a break from survival systems, strategy sessions, and economic turmoil and just build stuff. Dystopika was a fine surprise this year, a chill builder where you don't need to focus on anything but making the cyberpunk city of your dreams. The vibes are gloomy but cozy and perfect for settling in and building a sci-fi skyline worthy of Ridley Scott.

Also great in 2024: TerraScape and Gourdlets

TerraScape (the image used at the very top of this article) is a beautiful city builder puzzle game that left early access this year, along with cozy and cute-as-heck Gourdlets which hit 1.0 in August. Both are excellent ways to unwind while building lovely and sprawling cities.

My favorite throwback city builder of 2024: SimCity 3000 Unlimited

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

No matter how complex and photorealistic city builders get, there's nothing like peering down in an isometric view at some pixelated little skyscrapers. SimCity 3000 Unlimited is still loads of fun if you're looking for a hit of nostalgia or want to try a classic of the genre for the first time. It's even got a few new disasters, like space junk raining down on your town. And it's only five bucks.

Also great in 2024: Metropolis 1998

It's not even out yet, but I can't help but include it: the free demo is excellent and gets updated often enough to feel like a live service game. It's got throwback looks but some impressively modern features.

My favorite 'city builder with a twist' of 2024: Worshippers of Cthulhu

(Image credit: Crazy Goat Games)

I love when a city builder comes along that takes a different approach, and Worshippers of Cthulhu is the weirdest one this year—in a good way. As mayor you're used to dealing with headaches like traffic jams, but here you're the leader of a cult trying to awaken the Old One by building an efficient city… so human sacrifice is on your agenda, not adding more traffic lights and off-ramps. It's still in early access, but it's a promising start for an unusual take on the genre.

Also great in 2024: Laysara: Summit Kingdom

It's great fun building on the steep cliffs of a mountainside and a logistical challenge to get all your resources where they need to go.