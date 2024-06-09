Go-Go Town! looks like every cosy city builder's dream, and I am entirely too giddy about the fact I can high-five every animal

It took less than 10 seconds of Go-Go Town!'s trailer at the PC Gaming Show to reel me in: A game where I can build an arcade that has a sign referencing Street Fighter and a DDR-inspired cab inside? Prideful Sloth is a developer after my own heart, and I'm over here secretly hoping that I can build a thousand of them and rule over an arcade empire.

OK, I probably can't, but Go-Go Town! looks like it's gonna have a ton of neat ways to build and decorate my very own village. As the mayor of a rundown town, bringing the place back to life and persuading tourists to up sticks and become permanent residents will be mighty important. Different folk will be interested in different things: Fitness tourists will be tempted to move if there's plenty of gym equipment around, for example. They'll need a job and a home too, so finding the architectural balance between business and pleasure should be great fun.

When I eventually manage to tear myself away from terraforming to my heart's content and meticulously placing each building, there'll still be plenty of other things happening in Go-Go Town! to tempt me. Everybody knows you can't call yourself a videogame unless you have fishing, and thankfully it looks like there'll be plenty of bodies of water for me to take my rod to in this game. There's also go-karting, skateboarding, cycling and what looks like a giant bubble gun which can be used to keep the streets clean. I'm not sure soapy pavements are what I'd constitute as "clean," but hey, everybody loves a good bubble or two.

If all of this sounds like a bit of you—it certainly sounds right up my alley—the good news is there's not too long a wait to get stuck in. The game's releasing in early access on June 18, and considering you can jump in and play with up to three pals, I think I'll be roping a buddy or two in to play with. Oh, and did I mention you can freakin' high-five the animals? Game of the Year material already, if you ask me.