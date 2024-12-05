Charity event Jingle Jam is off to a lively start, raising £750,000 in a day with just under 2 weeks to go—plus, you can get 18 very good games if you donate £35

Sometimes, it's nice to remember that videogames can be a force for good in the world—as is the case with Jingle Jam, a charity event founded by The Yogscast that's already pulled in £750,000 in its first evening. At the time of writing, that number's already jumped to £1,400,000. Not a bad start, not bad at all.

The event sees about 1,000 creators and streamers joining forces to raise cash for eight charities, the full list of which you can see here, via fundraising events. Participants include TommyInnit, Talia Mar, Smosh, The Spiffing Brit—the whole gang's here and already doing a blooming good job.

The charity has also partnered up with over a dozen studios to create a collection of games you'll get if you donate over £35. One of our favourite soulslikes from this year, Another Crab's Treasure, is on that list—as is Citizen Sleeper, Fights in Tight Spaces, Frostpunk, and Two Point Campus, along with 13 other games. Here's the full list:

Another Crab's Treasure

Citizen Sleeper

Death Sprint 66

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers

Eternights

Fights in Tight Spaces

For the King 2

Frostpunk

Hadean Tactics

Mars First Logistics

Orcs Must Die 3

Patrick's Parabox

Scorn

Shadows of Doubt

Sticky Business

Submachine Legacy

Two Point Campus

Wildfrost

You've gotta hop to it, though. This bundle only gets given out to the first 100,000 donors, and at the time of writing, the charity's tracker states there've already been 30,000 plus bundles handed out.

If you'd like to have a gander at the upcoming streams, the website's got them all listed out, with events including a TommyInnit stream December 6 with the father of the late Minecraft streamer Technoblade, as well as Gathering for Good, a match of commander between Kiwo, RTGame, The Spiffing Brit and M4ngo taking place December 7.

Honestly, the amount of money already raised is staggering. In the time since I started writing this article, the live tracker's already added an extra £9,000 to the pot, close to over £150,000 for every charity taking part in total. Let's keep at it.