New Call of Duty teaser site does everything but come out and say 'here's the next Black Ops'

The hype for the next Call of Duty is beginning to spin up in earnest thanks to a new teaser site at thetruthlies.com carrying some shakycam-style video clips and an ominous message: "Open your eyes. The truth lies."

Spotted by Charlie Intel, the site currently carries two videos, each featuring vaguely amateur-looking rabble-rousers out causing trouble: In the first, a group puts huge blindfolds over the faces of the four US presidents carved into Mount Rushmore, which spell out the words "the truth lies"; in the second, posters bearing a similar image, with the same slogan, are being pasted on abandoned shop windows.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

The metadata for the site carries a similar, but longer, of those conspiracy-laden words: "You might remember a better time. But it was false. Trust no one. Open your eyes. Find the truth."

The Cerberus logo that appeared in the teaser for the Xbox Direct showcase that's happening in June is also prominent in both videos. And while only two videos are currently live, the virtual TV set on the site has six channels—my years of experience in the videogame industry tells me there's a good chance we could see as many as four more videos added in the future.

Nothing is official at this point, but it really is looking like a new Black Ops is coming in 2024. 2024 is Treyarch's year to lead development on Call of Duty—Treyarch being the studio that came up with Black Ops in the first place—and this teaser site has a real sheen of, well, black ops to it.

It also bears a notable resemblance to part of the pawntakespawn.tv site featured in the Call of Duty: Black Ops ARG reveal in 2020: The television in this new teaser site looks more modern to my eye, which could give added credence to rumors that the predicted return of the Black Ops series will be set in the 1990-91 Gulf War, placing it several years after the vaguely-'80s setting of Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty pro Dillion "Attach" Price also seems to think it's likely:

(Image credit: Dillion "Attach" Price)

Whatever's cooking in the Call of Duty kitchen, my expectation is that the teases will continue on schedule until June 9, when the Xbox Games Showcase and subsequent <mystery game> Direct make it all official. That happens on June 9 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET/6 pm BST.