Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 has been delayed, as the devs say they're 'taking the time to deliver a great experience' for what will be a 'big moment' for Call of Duty
I'm Ver-done-sk with all this waiting around.
It's a big month for Call of Duty, what with Black Ops 6 Season 3 gearing up for launch and Warzone's fifth anniversary next week. But with all of this comes a ton of pressure, which it seems like the devs are feeling as Call of Duty announces that Season 3 has been delayed by two weeks.
"Season 3 is a big moment for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6, and we're taking the time to deliver a great experience starting on April 3," the official Call of Duty X account says. Originally, Season 3 was meant to release on March 20, in just over two weeks, and while that may not seem like a massive delay, it does mean that players have to push back plans of reliving the glory days of Verdansk.
Season 03 is a big moment for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6, and we’re taking the time to deliver a great experience starting on April 3. More to come following Call of Duty: Warzone’s 5th anniversary next week… pic.twitter.com/TmPJnoYBZSMarch 3, 2025
Among new content coming in Season 3, like weapons and a zombies map, there's a rumour that Warzone is also bringing back the Verdansk map. This is an original map that was included in the first Warzone back in 2020 and is a pretty great way to celebrate the battle royale's fifth birthday.
Despite the delay in getting new content, most players are taking the news of the new release date for Season 3 well. Most of the responses are pretty measured, and accept that it can take extra time and effort to balance a whole host of new weapons, so they're ready straight away for competitive play. But even still, there are still some players who are reminding everyone that the pressure's turned up now.
"I don't mind delaying it so there's no issues when it drops, but if there's still bigs when it releases we got a huge problem," one player says. There will be a few bored players waiting anxiously for Season 3, so here's hoping that Verdanks was the right choice and the devs didn't miss a trick by adding Caldera instead—I'm not sure the $90 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover will keep anyone occupied for much longer.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Call of Duty admits it's using generative AI to 'help develop some in-game assets', and suddenly all those poorly made calling cards make sense
Call of Duty's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover costs like $90 and even the die-hards are in shellshock: 'Cash cow-abunga!'