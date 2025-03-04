Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 has been delayed, as the devs say they're 'taking the time to deliver a great experience' for what will be a 'big moment' for Call of Duty

It's a big month for Call of Duty, what with Black Ops 6 Season 3 gearing up for launch and Warzone's fifth anniversary next week. But with all of this comes a ton of pressure, which it seems like the devs are feeling as Call of Duty announces that Season 3 has been delayed by two weeks.

"Season 3 is a big moment for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6, and we're taking the time to deliver a great experience starting on April 3," the official Call of Duty X account says. Originally, Season 3 was meant to release on March 20, in just over two weeks, and while that may not seem like a massive delay, it does mean that players have to push back plans of reliving the glory days of Verdansk.

Among new content coming in Season 3, like weapons and a zombies map, there's a rumour that Warzone is also bringing back the Verdansk map. This is an original map that was included in the first Warzone back in 2020 and is a pretty great way to celebrate the battle royale's fifth birthday.

Despite the delay in getting new content, most players are taking the news of the new release date for Season 3 well. Most of the responses are pretty measured, and accept that it can take extra time and effort to balance a whole host of new weapons, so they're ready straight away for competitive play. But even still, there are still some players who are reminding everyone that the pressure's turned up now.

"I don't mind delaying it so there's no issues when it drops, but if there's still bigs when it releases we got a huge problem," one player says. There will be a few bored players waiting anxiously for Season 3, so here's hoping that Verdanks was the right choice and the devs didn't miss a trick by adding Caldera instead—I'm not sure the $90 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover will keep anyone occupied for much longer.