Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 has been delayed, as the devs say they're 'taking the time to deliver a great experience' for what will be a 'big moment' for Call of Duty

News
By
published

I'm Ver-done-sk with all this waiting around.

black ops 6 season 1
(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

It's a big month for Call of Duty, what with Black Ops 6 Season 3 gearing up for launch and Warzone's fifth anniversary next week. But with all of this comes a ton of pressure, which it seems like the devs are feeling as Call of Duty announces that Season 3 has been delayed by two weeks.

"Season 3 is a big moment for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6, and we're taking the time to deliver a great experience starting on April 3," the official Call of Duty X account says. Originally, Season 3 was meant to release on March 20, in just over two weeks, and while that may not seem like a massive delay, it does mean that players have to push back plans of reliving the glory days of Verdansk.

Among new content coming in Season 3, like weapons and a zombies map, there's a rumour that Warzone is also bringing back the Verdansk map. This is an original map that was included in the first Warzone back in 2020 and is a pretty great way to celebrate the battle royale's fifth birthday.

Despite the delay in getting new content, most players are taking the news of the new release date for Season 3 well. Most of the responses are pretty measured, and accept that it can take extra time and effort to balance a whole host of new weapons, so they're ready straight away for competitive play. But even still, there are still some players who are reminding everyone that the pressure's turned up now.

"I don't mind delaying it so there's no issues when it drops, but if there's still bigs when it releases we got a huge problem," one player says. There will be a few bored players waiting anxiously for Season 3, so here's hoping that Verdanks was the right choice and the devs didn't miss a trick by adding Caldera instead—I'm not sure the $90 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover will keep anyone occupied for much longer.

Elie Gould
Elie Gould
News Writer

Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 will let players battle on boats and bullet-trains, with the Terminator entering the fray 'shortly after launch'
Squid Games soldiers in masks
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hits peak lack of awareness with its Squid Game skins which, unfortunately, look rad as hell
Sure seems like the new Call of Duty map is teasing a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game
black ops 6 season 1
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 developers say the avalanche of weird skins is to 'maximize fun for players', whatever that means
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Black Ops 6.
Call of Duty's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover costs like $90 and even the die-hards are in shellshock: 'Cash cow-abunga!'
Image of Yasuke striking an enemy in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows is delayed again 'to better incorporate player feedback gathered over the past three months'
Latest in Call of Duty
black ops 6 season 1
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 has been delayed, as the devs say they're 'taking the time to deliver a great experience' for what will be a 'big moment' for Call of Duty
A zombie santa with six fingers leaps at the screen.
Call of Duty admits it's using generative AI to 'help develop some in-game assets', and suddenly all those poorly made calling cards make sense
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Black Ops 6.
Call of Duty's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover costs like $90 and even the die-hards are in shellshock: 'Cash cow-abunga!'
Ghost, from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022), looks bleakly at a fellow passenger in a transport.
For COD’s sake: One player’s 763-day legal quest to make Activision unban their account ends in total success: ‘Worth the effort’
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 will let players battle on boats and bullet-trains, with the Terminator entering the fray 'shortly after launch'
black ops 6 season 1
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has now banned 136,000 accounts as part of the ongoing struggle to ensure fair play but still says that IP banning isn't an option
Latest in News
black ops 6 season 1
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 has been delayed, as the devs say they're 'taking the time to deliver a great experience' for what will be a 'big moment' for Call of Duty
ANKARA, TURKIYE - SEPTEMBER 06: In this photo illustration, Chrome logo is being displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of computer screen in Ankara, Turkiye on September 06, 2023.
uBlock and a handful of other popular Google Chrome extensions have been axed overnight, but some of them just require turning off and on again
An alien waters some cacti in Stars Reach, a new MMO that recently funded its Kickstarter.
Former Ultima Online lead says MMOs have 'been in a rut for a long time', and that cozy games like Animal Crossing have been filling a non-theme park hole
Jeff, from Marvel Rivals, poses merrily with his cute little winter onesie on.
Jeff the Land Shark's creator tells whiny Marvel Rivals players who can't deal with her hero to buck up: 'Sounds like a skill issue to me, if my boy is beating your ass every night'
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite logo on a Samsung laptop
Next-gen Snapdragon X2 chip rumoured to pack 18 cores and a new CPU architecture, but we're still waiting for gaming to really be a goer on the original Snapdragon X
TSMC
TSMC and Trump announce massive $100 billion investment in the US including 3 new fabs but it's reasonable to ponder whether it will actually happen
More about call of duty
A zombie santa with six fingers leaps at the screen.

Call of Duty admits it's using generative AI to 'help develop some in-game assets', and suddenly all those poorly made calling cards make sense
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover costs like $90 and even the die-hards are in shellshock: 'Cash cow-abunga!'
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles

Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition review
See more latest
Most Popular
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite logo on a Samsung laptop
Next-gen Snapdragon X2 chip rumoured to pack 18 cores and a new CPU architecture, but we're still waiting for gaming to really be a goer on the original Snapdragon X
ANKARA, TURKIYE - SEPTEMBER 06: In this photo illustration, Chrome logo is being displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of computer screen in Ankara, Turkiye on September 06, 2023.
uBlock and a handful of other popular Google Chrome extensions have been axed overnight, but some of them just require turning off and on again
An alien waters some cacti in Stars Reach, a new MMO that recently funded its Kickstarter.
Former Ultima Online lead says MMOs have 'been in a rut for a long time', and that cozy games like Animal Crossing have been filling a non-theme park hole
Jeff, from Marvel Rivals, poses merrily with his cute little winter onesie on.
Jeff the Land Shark's creator tells whiny Marvel Rivals players who can't deal with her hero to buck up: 'Sounds like a skill issue to me, if my boy is beating your ass every night'
TSMC
TSMC and Trump announce massive $100 billion investment in the US including 3 new fabs but it's reasonable to ponder whether it will actually happen
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, March 4
Gemma from Monster Hunter Wilds looking at the character art from Omega 6: The Triangle Stars
Monster Hunter Wilds dominated Steam so hard this weekend that a new game from a Nintendo legend attracted a mere 5 reviews, and another dev tweeted they hadn't sold 'a single game' since Wilds released
Nata points forebodingly at the camera in Monster Hunter Wilds.
I've been playing Monster Hunter for 10 years and even I'm terrified of this Wilds speedrunner deleting a Tempered Gravios in 37 seconds
HasanAbi
Twitch streamer Hasan Piker suspended after saying Republicans would 'kill Rick Scott' if they really cared about Medicare fraud
A female hunter with long black hair smiles slightly while looking towards camera.
There's already a Monster Hunter Wilds mod to change your appearance without a DLC voucher