Bioshock and Doom Eternal head up the best batch of 'freebies' Amazon Prime's ever offered

All hail our wretched corporate overlord Amazon, the supremely convenient and ultra-efficient company I have exactly zero complaints about as a consumer yet somehow loathe to my marrow. Ahem. It's probably just having kids, for whom I am now little more than a middleman to Mr. Bezos' shiny and reasonably priced wares.

Yes, I am one of those saps with an Amazon Prime subscription. There are apparently over 200 million of us, a scale that suddenly makes all that free shipping make sense, and one of the Prime benefits is its monthly games offerings. These titles are 'free' to paying subscribers, but you need to claim them within the period of availability, and while they're generally pretty decent this month's offering is without doubt the best that Amazon's ever had.

The October 2024 "Prime Gaming" lineup is themed around Halloween. Well, loosely: let's say horror, gore, and flamethrowers. What matters is that, a few obvious fillers aside, this list is one banger after another:

All of the above are available now, plus Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets, Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness, and Through the Darkest of Times. Add them all to your account now, because on October 24 the offers roll over: There's Pumpkin Jack, Bone Totem, Gargoyles Remastered, The Gunk and Morbid: The Seven Acolytes. The pick of this second bunch has to be Monster Train, however, a Slay the Spire inspired deck builder that had myself and many members of the PCG team utterly enraptured for a month or two after release: It's a belter.

Wait, there's more. Come October 31 you can claim the rat-tastic A Plague Tale: Innocence, a beautiful and slightly creepy singleplayer adventure with some of the best swarming animations you'll ever see. Plus there's another clutch of horror-inflected games alongside it: Death's Door, Haunted Hotel: Personal Nightmare, Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry, and Coromon.

Let's not be blind about this. One day in the future we'll all be locked in our VR tubes, paying Amazon weekly fees to keep our nutrient feeds topped up and the (ad-supported) life experiences being beamed into our brains. But until we get to that point, Amazon Prime's gaming offer is just too good to ignore. By my reckoning there are four stone-cold classics up for free here (Bioshock, Killing Floor 2, Doom Eternal and Zombies Ate My Neighbors) and a lot of other games that are merely Extremely Good. If you're already subscribed to Prime, this really is a no-brainer: Add them now, and they're yours forever.