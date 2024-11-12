Fortnite OG is back, baby: Chapter 1 season 1 is returning in December and this time it's here to stay

Good news for Fortnite players yearning for a return to the glory days of 2017: Fortnite OG is back, baby, and this time it's not going away.

Real heads will know that the true OG Fortnite is "a game about PvE base-building, and killing zombies, and watching cutscenes, and grinding for color-coded epics and legendaries in high-level zones."

But that's not what Fortnite OG is: Originally a limited-time event that ran last year, it's a return to Fortnite battle royale as it existed at the moment Epic pivoted from the original game to launch the mode that now rules the world.

"OG is coming BACK and is here to stay," the big announcement says. "Relive Battle Royale from the start and explore the OG map, collect OG loot, and relive OG seasons. Drop back in on December 6."

Maybe the most notable part of all that OG-ing are the words "here to stay." Epic brought back Fortnite OG in November 2023 and it was a resounding success, pulling in more than 6.1 million concurrent players at one point. But that was a limited-time event—this new trip back to the future will apparently stay on tap permanently.

Returning to the old ways seems to be something of a trend for major live-service games these days. Apex Legends recently returned to its roots with the Launch Royale limited-time mode, while Overwatch brought back its 2016 heroes and maps in the Overwatch: Classic LTM. As usual, PUBG beat them both to the punch, redeploying its original Erangel map back in April. But Epic's been rolling with some throwback Fortnite for a while now too: It's currently in the midst of Chapter 2 Remix , "with weekly location and loot drops inspired by the best of early Chapter 2 gameplay." That's set to run until November 30.