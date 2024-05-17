Doja Cat is extremely mad about Fortnite 'losers' who use 'stupid f****** non-weapons' instead of having 'actual aim skills and FPS experience'

Doja Cat isn't just an award-winner singer and rapper. She's also a gamer—specifically, a fan of Fortnite. And like many dedicated fans, she has rather strong feelings about particular aspects of it, which she recently shared on her very lively Twitter feed.

Let's just dive face-first into it.

"FORTNITE WOULDN'T BE SO FUCKING EMBARRASSING IF THEY MADE LOBBIES WHERE PEOPLE WITH ACTUAL AIM SKILLS AND FPS EXPERIENCE DIDN'T DEAL WITH LOSERS USING FUCKING WATER BENDING AND CHAINS OF HADES."

(Image credit: Doja Cat (Twitter))

Chains of Hades is an epic melee weapon introduced in the ongoing Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite that does multi-stage damage to enemies and can also be used to pull items and other players toward the user. It is, by all reports (very much including the one above) pretty OP. Water Bending is a mythic item that enables users to fire powerful ice projectiles at other players, and also has a healing ability.

Water bending is also, according to Doja Cat,

"A FUCKING CRUTCH YOU ARE NOT GOOD AT THE GAME BECAUSE OF WATER BENDING, I WOULD BECOME SEVERELY DEPRESSED IF I HAD TO RELY ON ANY OF THESE STUPID NON FUCKING WEAPONS."

(Image credit: Doja Cat (Twitter))

Somewhat oddly, another pair of tweets in which Doja Cat recommended that Epic remove Chains of Hades from Fortnite because people who use them are, let me see here... oh yes, "dumb cunts," has been deleted. Perhaps she decided the language was a little salty.

In any event.

(Image credit: Doja Cat (Twitter))

I don't know if she's right or wrong, nor am I clear what sort of authority she brings to the table in matters of game design: To be perfectly honest, until today I assumed Doja Cat was some sort of anime nonsense. But as Eurogamer notes, her Fortnite bona fides are legit. Clips of her music appear in the game, and she references it in her song Agora Hills, singing, "We fuck too good when the bean kicks in—like Fortnite, I'ma need your skin."

Okay then.

Doja Cat's appraisal does seem to have sparked a debate: Plenty of people seem to agree with her assessment, but others take issue, saying that water bending in particular requires skill—just a different kind of skill—to be used effectively. The marketplace of ideas in action! Or whatever's going on here:

(Image credit: Doja Cat (Twitter))

For the record, Doja Cat doesn't take issue with all the new mythic items in Fortnite's current season. In response to a complaint about the Thunderbolt of Zeus she tweeted, "thunderbolt is fine," and she's okay with the Wings of Icarus too.