Vermintide 2's still getting free maps added to it, with the latest being an elven temple and a warpstone nuke factory
The skaven have delved too deviously and too deep.
While the big Vermintide 2 news last year was the addition of PVP in Versus mode, the PVE side of things is still being catered for. Its latest addition is Verminous Dreams, a campaign of linked maps that pits the Ubersreik Five against their old enemies the skaven once again.
The first two of its three maps are available now. The Forsaken Temple sends you to Athel Lithri, a mythical elven holy site that's been overrun by the filthy ratmen, and which contains a shattered waystone you have to reassemble while the horde pours in. It's a more open map than you might be used to, with a whole dried-up lakebed to cross.
Part two, Devious Delvings, carries on from there with a laboratory where the skaven are working on the biggest bomb the Warhammer World has ever seen, or so its creator thinks. Of course it's your job to smash the thing, though you'll have to catch it first. And there's a rather large rat ogre named Gnawtooth's Pet in the way.
The latest update also added a suite of custom settings for Versus mode, letting hosts toggle options like friendly fire and hero bots, as well as tweaking the distance the Pactsworn spawn at, the rate of respawns, how much health knocked-down heroes have, and so on. So PVP heads aren't being left out.
There's still one more map to come in the Verminous Dreams campaign, but until it arrives there's been a bunch of challenges and rewards added for the new maps, meaning there's reason to replay them if you collect portrait frames and cosmetics.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.