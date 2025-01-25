Vermintide 2's still getting free maps added to it, with the latest being an elven temple and a warpstone nuke factory

While the big Vermintide 2 news last year was the addition of PVP in Versus mode, the PVE side of things is still being catered for. Its latest addition is Verminous Dreams, a campaign of linked maps that pits the Ubersreik Five against their old enemies the skaven once again.

The first two of its three maps are available now. The Forsaken Temple sends you to Athel Lithri, a mythical elven holy site that's been overrun by the filthy ratmen, and which contains a shattered waystone you have to reassemble while the horde pours in. It's a more open map than you might be used to, with a whole dried-up lakebed to cross.

Part two, Devious Delvings, carries on from there with a laboratory where the skaven are working on the biggest bomb the Warhammer World has ever seen, or so its creator thinks. Of course it's your job to smash the thing, though you'll have to catch it first. And there's a rather large rat ogre named Gnawtooth's Pet in the way.

The latest update also added a suite of custom settings for Versus mode, letting hosts toggle options like friendly fire and hero bots, as well as tweaking the distance the Pactsworn spawn at, the rate of respawns, how much health knocked-down heroes have, and so on. So PVP heads aren't being left out.

There's still one more map to come in the Verminous Dreams campaign, but until it arrives there's been a bunch of challenges and rewards added for the new maps, meaning there's reason to replay them if you collect portrait frames and cosmetics.