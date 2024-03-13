42 games from legendary British indie Jeff Minter's psychedelic back catalogue are now bundled with an 'interactive documentary' on Steam

Jeff Minter is a legendary developer who's been doing his own thing since the early 1980s on platforms like the Sinclair ZX81, Commodore VIC-20, and C64. His best-known work is probably Tempest 2000 for the Atari Jaguar, although saying so will likely spark heated debates in some corners of the internet—some will no doubt argue that 2007's Space Giraffe or the 2016 psychedelic shooter Polybius is a better call.

In any event, the man has been prolific, but most of his creations were lost to time and older formats. However now you can play a whopping 42 of his old-time classics on modern PCs by way of Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, a new "interactive documentary" from Digital Eclipse that's now available on Steam.

The Jeff Minter Story goes back to the start, "an era in which a kid with a Commodore VIC-20 and dreams of radioactive sheep could become one of Britain's best-known game makers." Which is interesting in its own right: Minter has been fiercely independent throughout his long career, the kind of guy who does what he wants with little regard to whether anyone else will like it.

He's been very successful at it, but it's a polarizing approach: The 2007 shooter Space Giraffe, for instance, earned a 2/10 review score from OXM, and a 92/100 from PC Gamer. Minter himself described the game as "like Marmite. You won't know unless you try."

The collection of games included with the documentary unfortunately doesn't include Space Giraffe, nor other more recent releases like Polybius or Akka Arrh, presumably because they're available for purchase separately on Steam. But it's quite the beefy blast from the past, including not just a pile of games but also a pair of his early "light synthesizers," updated with new options and support for controllers, and a remastered version of Minter's "signature shooter masterpiece" Gridrunner, which promises "thrilling modern graphics and sound–while still running the core of the Commodore 64 version for 100% gameplay accuracy." (And yes, the original C64 version of Gridrunner is in there too.)

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story is available now on Steam for $30/£25/€29. Here's the full rundown of all the games included in the package:

Sinclair ZX81

3D3D

Centipede

Commodore VIC-20

Abductor

Andes Attack

Deflex V

Gridrunner

Hellgate

Laser Zone

Matrix: Gridrunner 2

Metagalactic Llamas Battle at the Edge of Time

Ratman

Commodore 64

Ancipital

Attack of the Mutant Camels

Batalyx

Gridrunner

Hellgate

Hover Bovver

Iridis Alpha

Laser Zone

Mama Llama

Matrix: Gridrunner 2

Metagalactic Llamas Battle at the Edge of Time

Psychedelia

Revenge of the Mutant Camels

Revenge of the Mutant Camels II

Rox 64

Sheep In Space

Voidrunner

Sinclair Spectrum

City Bomb

Headbangers Heaven

Rox III

Superdeflex

Atari 8-bit

Attack of the Mutant Camels

Colourspace

Gridrunner

Hover Bovver

Turboflex

Konix Multi-System

Attack of the Mutant Camels '89

Atari ST

Llamatron: 2112

Revenge of the Mutant Camels

Super Gridrunner

Atari Jaguar

Tempest 2000

Reimagined