A hardcore, turn-based zombie survival roguelike is getting good buzz on Steam

A new zombie survival game on Steam is picking up some positive buzz. Terminus: Zombie survivors is "a 2D turn-based survival roguelike set during a zombie apocalypse" that sets itself apart from other games in the genre by focusing on a turn-based experience that doesn't require active reflexes, rather planning and a focus on using your limited action points effectively.

In Terminus you, along with other survivors in your city, must make your way across the zombie-infested world to reach the Terminus: A safe area outside the sombie quarantine zone. There are different ways to reach it, though, with endings that involve escaping on foot, by boat, or via a salvaged military helicopter—there's even ways to find researchers looking for a vaccine to the zombie plague.

"Each journey for survival is different, as the very city you battle through to survive is procedurally generated. Over 150 different areas are generated, with numerous locations to discover, hundreds of items to scavenge, and endless zombies to evade or fight. No two games are ever the same, but the journey to the Terminus is uniquely challenging each time," say developers Longplay Studios.

Terminus also has a sandbox element, with NPCs that you can recruit to your squad, trading with those who don't want to join, and even a bit of going rogue to steal from others if you're inclined to. That all plays into the survival element—more people can get more done, but you'll need to find more food to stay healthy and moving toward the Terminus.

You can find Terminus: Zombie Survivors on Steam.

