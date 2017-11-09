Furniture company unveils a line of ergonomic chairs for gamers

Some of the gaming chairs out there are pretty pricey, like Vertagear's SL5000, a $350 seat that is currently our top choice among racing-themed options. OFM, a furniture manufacturing company in North Carolina, is trying to buck that trend with a new line of ergonomic gaming chairs starting at $140.

There are eight models that comprise the new Respawn line, each one with graphics splashed onto the fabric for a racing-themed aesthetic. OFM says they're designed to fit a range of gamers with varying adjustable seat depth, tilt, arms, and colors and material selection. Regardless of the specific model, OFM's pitch is that it didn't just give its Respawn chairs some colorful accents and call it a day.

"Gamers have specific ergonomic and aesthetic needs that aren't met by standard office chairs, and many of the seating options out there are outrageously priced or offer features that don't provide comfort in a stylish way," said Blake Zalcberg, CEO of OFM, Inc. "We knew that there was a need in the market that we could fulfill based on our 20 years of experience at OFM, and decided to create the Respawn brand. Respawn delivers an affordable and durable product designed specifically for gamers."

The least expensive of the bunch is the RSP-110. it has an extended footrest, contoured segmented padding, a high back, padded armrests, and adjustable headrest and lumbar support. The chair has a weight capacity of 275 pounds. Full specs are available here (PDF).

At the other end of the spectrum is the RSP-205 for $225. It's the top-end model with the same weight capacity and a similar overall design, but with a steel tube frame and mesh back for more breathability. There are a couple of reviews on this model out there, one at TomsHardware and another at Windows Central. Both note that reclining can be a bit clunky, but found it a good option overall.

You can browse the Respawn collection here.