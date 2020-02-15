Anime French Revolution strategy RPG Banner of the Maid is now in English

Here's a weird one for you, fellow tactics and history nerds: Strange, glorious strategy RPG Banner of the Maid is now available localized into English on Steam. Banner of the Maid is a mix of turn-based strategy and JRPG, like Final Fantasy Tactics or Fire Emblem, but it’s set during a fantasy alternate history French Revolution, having players take the role of “young officer” Pauline Bonaparte, who is… some kind of alternate history lady Napoleon, I guess? The game has been available on Steam in Chinese for about a year, and seems to have done pretty well on the Chinese market. Azure Flame Studio is a Chinese indie team, and have localized the game with the help of English-speaking beta testers, according to their announcement. The full game, and the DLC, are localized to English. The update that adds English also adds a new, easier Story Mode “for players who focus on the story rather than the combat.”

In terms of historicity and strategy genres, the rock-paper-scissors of musket, cannon, and cavalry actually sounds like a great fit for a strategy JRPG. I’m going to give this one a look and will endeavor to report back. You can find Banner of the Maid under the entry 圣女战旗 Banner of the Maid on Steam, for $17. It’s currently rated “Very Positive” by users. There’s a piece of free DLC and a character DLC for $4.50.