Four steps to recover from MMO account hacking

Everyone who has been hacked can tell you a nasty tale of stolen goods and naked characters. It's not an experience you'd wish on your worst enemy. Well, maybe that one guy who ganked you for hours in your favorite MMO. Yet the process of recovery doesn't have to be so frustrating and confusing. In our latest issue we walked you through four steps to help you get back in the game with a smile. Check inside for a full-sized printable page to prevent the "I've been hacked" blues.

Click the image below to see the full page.