Four Mass Effect novels will lead into the story of Andromeda

Among the few things we know about Mass Effect: Andromeda is that it will take place a long time after the cataclysmic conclusion of Mass Effect 3, and be set in an entirely different galaxy. Helping to bridge that yawning narrative chasm will be four novels published by Titan Books, the first of which is scheduled to come out in just a couple of months.

“While earlier Mass Effect games focused on the defense of the Milky Way galaxy, with humans pitted against a race of ruthless mechanical invaders known as the Reapers, the new story will take the game in a dramatic new direction and is set in a new region of space, with a new and deadly enemy,” Titan said in its April 2016 Fiction Rights Guide. “The novels will act as prequel and sequels to the events in the games and will become part of the overarching Mass Effect saga. They will focus on key characters and answer the many questions fans have been asking.”

The first novel in the series is being written by Hugo and Nebula-nominated author N.K. Jemisin. There's a bit of confusion about the title—the announcement calls it Mass Effect: Andromeda Initiative, while the attached image of the cover says Andromeda Initiation—but either way, it's set for an August 2016 release. The second and third novels, slated for March and September 2017, don't have author credits, but the fourth and final will be penned by Mac Walters, the creative director of the Mass Effect series and lead writer of Mass Effect 3.

Thanks, Rock, Paper, Shotgun.