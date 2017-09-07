Forza Motorsport 7 drops live-action trailer, demo due date

Forza Motorsport 7 was announced at this year's E3 as a Windows 10 exclusive. We learned what it's all about at the PC Gaming Show thereafter, before its system requirements were revealed and then updated. Microsoft has announced it's gone gold, and that a PC demo will go live on September 19.

To celebrate the occasion, Turn 10 Studios and Microsoft have also dropped the following live-action trailer:

Speaking to the forthcoming coming demo, Microsoft says it'll come with three "unique racing experiences" that let players tour three different cars around three different tracks.

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS, the car featured on the game's cover, can be taken round the Dubai circuit's Jebel Hafeet Pass; while the Mercedes-Benz Tankpool racing truck can be driven on the Mugello circuit in Italy. Lastly, drivers after the "ultimate test" will want to whirl their Nissan NISMO GT-R LM's round the Nürburgring Grand Prix circuit. Here's Microsoft on that:

"Here, fans will be challenged to handle the ‘Ring’s complex corners and elevation changes, while also tackling the dynamic track conditions that will make racing in Forza Motorsport 7 so breathtaking. Racing through rainstorms laced with thunder and lightning make for a visual showcase and for a challenge like no other—where dynamic puddles grow and shrink with the intensity of the rain."

Forza Motorsport 7's demo is due September 19, while its full release is due is due on October 3, 2017.