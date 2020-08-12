Forza Horizon 3 will no longer be available to purchase after September 27

Forza Horizon 3 had everything: a varied Australia-themed map, a brilliant Hot Wheels expansion, and it was the first in the series to come to PC. It was our favourite racing game of 2016, but if you're keen to add it to your library you'd better be quick: come September 27 it'll no longer be available to buy.

This is routine for the Forza Horizon series. Its predecessor and the original are no longer available to purchase on their respective Xbox consoles, most likely due to the expiration of various car and music licenses. The good news is, if you buy the game or already own it, you'll still have access to it after September 27, and there are no current plans to sunset the game's online elements.

As a result of the imminent delisting, the game is currently steeply discounted on the Microsoft Store. Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate Edition is a mere $21 (that's AU$33 in Australia), while the standard edition is $9.90 (that's AU$13.18 in Australia). All the DLC and expansions are similiarly discounted, including the aforementioned Hot Wheels expansion.

Forza Horizon 3 made a splash when it released back in 2016. "The best Forza Horizon is now one of the best racing games on PC," Phil wrote in his review. "Vast, varied and lots of fun."