Forumite gets Dragon Age 2 ban after asking Bioware if they had "sold their souls to the EA devil"

A Dragon Age 2 player who was banned from the Bioware forums is unable to activate his copy of the acclaimed RPG until his ban is lifted. He is very angry about it.

As reported by Edge , Forum user v-ware says that he was banned for 72 hours for asking Bioware "have you sold your souls to the EA devil?" He made a new account to post about his predicament on the Bioware forums , saying that while he accepts the terms of the ban, he's found that it's unexpectedly stopped him from playing Dragon Age 2.

"I just got my Bioware Signature Edition from the store. I already knew I was going to play it without the extra content since I can't activate my extra codes. What I did not know was that I needed to activate the game before being abble to play it. So now I've got a dead game for 50 euros."

Bioware moderator Stanley Woo responded in the same thread, saying that vware was banned for breaching EA's terms of service, even though he was posting on the Bioware forums. Woo explains that "EA Community bans come down from a different department and are the result of someone hitting the REPORT POST button. These bans can affect access to your game and/or DLC."

"Because the BioWare community now operates under the same umbrella as all EA Communities, community members here have all explicitly agreed to abide by and be governed by both sets of rules"

"Consider it an added incentive to follow the rules you say you're going to follow," he added, before closing down the thread.

We have asked EA for comment on the ban, but are yet to hear back.