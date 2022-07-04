Fortnite star Cented dropped by Faze Clan for using a racist slur on stream

By published

The December 2021 stream surfaced online this week.

Evan "Cented" Barron.
(Image credit: Faze Clan)
Audio player loading…

Canadian Fortnite pro Evan "Cented" Barron has been dropped by Faze Clan after footage of him using a racial slur surfaced online.

The nine-second clip began making the rounds on Twitter on July 3, taking place on fellow Fortnite player Jacob "Hellfire" Hansen's Twitch stream sometime in December 2021. It shows Barron joining Hansen's Discord call and immediately using the n-word, which is met with some pretty uncomfortable grumbles by the rest of the voice chat.

Considering the timestamp for the recording is December 28, 2021, it's uncertain how it took six months for the clip to appear. Regardless, it seems to have gained enough traction that Faze has now pulled Barron from its team.

See more

"Faze is constantly evolving and we expect our members to do the same," a statement from the team's Twitter account read. "Cented is permanently removed from Faze due to his use of hate speech. We, and the gaming community at large can't tolerate discriminatory language any longer."

Barron provided his own statement on the situation in a TwitLonger (opens in new tab): "First and foremost, I am sorry. Not sorry I was exposed, but sorry because I should've known better." He called his use of the word "immature" and "preventable," continuing: "I am sorry for my deep disrespect and disregarding the true nature and history of that word. My willful ignorance is inexcusable."

This isn't the first bit of trouble for both Faze and Barron to happen recently. Last year, Barron revealed in a now-deleted series of tweets that he was cautioned (opens in new tab)by Epic Games for toxic behaviour towards the game and other players. Around the same time, Faze became embroiled in controversy after four of its members promoted the incredibly shady "Save the Kids (opens in new tab)" crypto scheme.

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak. 
See comments