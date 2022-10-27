Where to find jack-o-lanterns in Fortnite

Fortnite jack-o-lanterns are part of one of the seasonal challenges in the battle royale this October. You need to find and destroy jack-o-lanterns with a ranged weapon to tick this quest off your Halloween list. First though, you'll need to locate these decorations—and you need five of them to complete the challenge.

If you've been participating in the other activities during Fortnitemares, you've probably seen jack-o-lanterns when you've been out and about. Making jelly bean shields (opens in new tab) and throwing candy from a vehicle (opens in new tab) has likely brought you into close proximity to these Halloween squashes, so you should be able to find them easily. That said, it never hurts to have a reminder of where to look. Here's where to find Fortnite jack-o-lanterns so you can destroy them with a ranged weapon.

(Image credit: Epic Games/Fortnite.gg)

Fortnite jack-o-lantern locations

Jack-o-lanterns are found in various places throughout the Fortnite map, though, like their real-life counterparts, you can generally spot them decorating the doorways of houses and other buildings.

You can check the map above—via Fortnite.gg (opens in new tab)—for every jack-o-lantern location. I'll also list the areas with the highest concentrations below. Just be aware that others will be on the lookout for these seasonal pumpkins:

Greasy Grove

Tilted Towers

Fort Jonesy

Shiny Sound

Destroy jack-o-lanterns with a ranged weapon

You need to destroy five jack-o-lanterns in total with a ranged weapon, and thankfully, this is the easy part. Any ranged weapon will do, whether it's a gun like an SMG, an Assault Rifle, or any other weapon that shoots projectiles.

Once you've got the jack-o-lantern in your sights, destroy it with a quick shot, then move on to the next. After you've eliminated five, the quest will be complete. Good job.