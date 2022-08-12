Fortnite Creative is flexible enough to make a convincing tribute to Bioshock's Rapture

First spotted by our peers at PCGamesN (opens in new tab), a user by the name of FluxCapacimoose has created a tribute to Bioshock's underwater utopian experiment Rapture (opens in new tab) in Fortnite Creative, and the result is pretty impressive.
Flux has uploaded a video walkthrough of their creation, and you can also try it out yourself in Fortnite with the code 3885-0261-7529. I really appreciate the skin Flux opted for in their walkthrough—a vintage diver suit reminiscent of the Big Daddies—and I'm genuinely shocked at how well they nailed the Rapture vibe with Fortnite Creative's restrictions.
Everything's suitably deco and the lighting especially is spot-on: deep sea bluish-green from outside contrasting nicely with the warm and sumptuous interiors. Fortnite's own goofy adverts do a good job of standing in for Bioshock's kitschy alt-history marketing, and Flux even mimicked the classic Andrew Ryan banner tableau with a more generic Greco-Roman bust.
You can find just about every media property under the sun recreated in Fortnite, though I'll gladly take a fun fan DIY project over an official Subject Delta season pass skin. I've just received a cursed premonition of Booker DeWitt and Elizabeth skins with a paired "patricide" emote. Oh, uh, spoilers for the worst Bioshock game I guess.
FluxCapacimoose has a selection of other Fortnite Creative maps showcased on their channel, including a few for Goldeneye (opens in new tab) and a fantastic Ghostbusters (opens in new tab) tribute.