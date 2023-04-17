Former Halo Infinite creative lead Joseph Staten joins Netflix to head up an all-new 'AAA multiplatform game'

Longtime Bungie writer and former Halo Infinite creative lead Joseph Staten left Microsoft (opens in new tab) earlier this month, and now we know where he's going: To Netflix.

"In my work life, there's nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures," Staten tweeted. "So today, I'm thrilled to announce that I've joined Netflix Games as Creative Director for a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP. Let's go!"

So today, I'm thrilled to announce that I've joined @Netflix Games as Creative Director for a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP. Let's go! 2/2April 17, 2023 See more

Staten has a long and varied history on the Halo series, ranging from voice work in Halo 2 to writing director on Halo: Reach and, as mentioned earlier, head of creative on Halo Infinite. But he has far more than just that (opens in new tab) under his belt: He was also story director on the original Destiny, and after leaving Bungie in 2013, he went to Microsoft, where he served as creative director on a remarkable array of games including Sunset Overdrive, Quantum Break, Crackdown 3, and Microsoft Flight Simulator, among others.

When Netflix moved into game development in 2021, its focus was primarily on mobile game development (opens in new tab). But in November 2022, it said it wanted to create a "triple-A PC game (opens in new tab)," which had all the looks of being a live-service shooter. It's fair to say that Staten knows a thing or two about heading up projects of just that sort.

Netflix, unfortunately, declined to comment further on what Staten will be getting up to: A representative directed me to Staten's LinkedIn (opens in new tab) page for a description of his new role, but it's just a verbatim repeat of what he said on Twitter. For now, we'll have to wait and see.