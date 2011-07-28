First look at the brand new armor sets for every class in Rift's Hammerknell raid

Later this week, Rift's Hammerknell raid will open, letting Telarians enter the game's hardest instance yet. But what awaits adventurers willing to risk their lives for the good of their people? Shiny new epic armor sets, of course! We have exclusive glamour shots of all of the class sets, to help encourage you to plan your weekend of raiding accordingly. If you haven't heard how armor sets will work in Rift, check out our full run-down and get excited.

Click the images for full-res shots!

Warriors

Check out the stats here

Rogues

Check out the stats here

Mages

Check out the stats here

Clerics

Check out the stats here