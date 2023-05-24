First Dragon's Dogma 2 gameplay sure looks like Dragon's Dogma

Dragon's Dogma is arisen.

The cult favorite action RPG got a formal sequel announcement last June, and at last we've seen it. Capcom brought a substantial trailer to Wednesday's PlayStation Showcase, and my first reaction to Dragon's Dogma 2 is—yep, that sure is Dragon's Dogma 2.

The art style, the color palette, even the tone of the dialogue (and frequent mentions of "the Arisen") feel like an extension of the first game. I also spotted a few familiar enemies, like a hulking cyclops, a griffon, and, of course, a dragon. It's a comfy way to introduce the sequel.

The level of detail, particularly in the animations, makes it obvious this game is coming along a decade later, though.

The Dragon's Dogma 2 trailer doesn't include even a hint of a release date, but you can pick through the trailer above to spot what's new and what's returning. It also doesn't mention platforms, but considering the PC release helped Dragon's Dogma finally gain the audience it deserved (and missed out on, on consoles the first go-round), it seems inevitable it'll hit PC at the same time, or a bit after, the PlayStation 5.