First Dragon's Dogma 2 gameplay sure looks like Dragon's Dogma

By Wes Fenlon
published

At long last.

Dragon's Dogma is arisen.

The cult favorite action RPG got a formal sequel announcement last June, and at last we've seen it. Capcom brought a substantial trailer to Wednesday's PlayStation Showcase, and my first reaction to Dragon's Dogma 2 is—yep, that sure is Dragon's Dogma 2.

The art style, the color palette, even the tone of the dialogue (and frequent mentions of "the Arisen") feel like an extension of the first game. I also spotted a few familiar enemies, like a hulking cyclops, a griffon, and, of course, a dragon. It's a comfy way to introduce the sequel.

The level of detail, particularly in the animations, makes it obvious this game is coming along a decade later, though. 

The Dragon's Dogma 2 trailer doesn't include even a hint of a release date, but you can pick through the trailer above to spot what's new and what's returning. It also doesn't mention platforms, but considering the PC release helped Dragon's Dogma finally gain the audience it deserved (and missed out on, on consoles the first go-round), it seems inevitable it'll hit PC at the same time, or a bit after, the PlayStation 5.

Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

See comments