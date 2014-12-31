Final Fantasy XV-related PC job post appears on Square Enix site

File it in 'rumours encased in a shell of vague Google translations', but there might be cause to think a Final Fantasy XV-related game is coming to PC, based on a Square Enix job posting.

Said vague Google translation of this career opportunity shows the studio is looking for an online game planner to work on 'new online games related to FFXV'.

As for skills required - and why this is posted on PC Gamer - the post asks for knowledge of and interest in PC gaming.

It could be elements lost in translation, but the fact it's a posting for games 'related' to Final Fantasy XV means we could be seeing some form of spin-off on our beloved PCs. At the same time, it could also be pointing at a service run via PCs, but that supports the console-only main FFXV.

Yes, I'm speculating. It's the end of 2014 and apparently we're out of news for the year.

Final Fantasy XV coming to PC wouldn't be too out-of-the-ordinary, anyway, especially not with Square Enix making a big push in recent months to bring its FF back catalogue to the mighty personal computer.

For the time being, though, this is all to be taken with a pinch of vaguely Google translated salt.

The aforementioned vague Google translation came from both the Square Enix job site, linked above, and GamesTalk.