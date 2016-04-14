Final Fantasy IX released for PC

These Japanese publishers are getting speedier with their PC ports—a mere 16 years have passed between the release of Final Fantasy 9 and its appearance on Steam. It crept on in the small hours with an opening-week price of £12.79/$16.79.

It's a surprisingly stealthy release for what Tom (mistakenly) calls the secret best Final Fantasy title. After news came out on the Japanese Square Enix site, we weren't sure the port was coming West, but it looks like Squenix is bent on completing its collection of Final Fantasy games on Steam. This entry is even quite well presented. Oh for a remastered Final Fantasy 12.