Final Fantasy 7's gacha game is making its way over to PC

Sigh. Guess it's time to open up my wallet and pray to the RNG gods because mobile gacha game Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is making its way over to Steam.

As spotted by Eurogamer, Square Enix announced the game was being ported over during a Japanese livestream. While there's no release date to peep just yet, we do know that accounts will be shared across both mobile and PC similar to other gachas that span multiple platforms. It'll also be free-to-play, but as anyone who's sunk time into gacha games before knows, there'll be microtransactions galore forever tempting you to shed that F2P status.

Ever Crisis is a retelling of Final Fantasy 7's overarching story, offering the narrative from the original game, the movie Advent Children, and spin-off games Before Crisis, Crisis Core and Dirge of Cerberus. It pulls some elements from the remakes too, offering a pretty comprehensive overview of the Final Fantasy 7 universe.

As far as I can tell, opinion is relatively split on just how free-to-play friendly the game is. The story seems doable enough with some patience and grinding, but nabbing all of those characters and maxing out their levels will require a few bucks here and there. It's quite reroll-friendly though, meaning there's relatively little time and effort required to make a new account and try for some different starter characters if you're unhappy with your first pulls.

As a self-admitted gacha enjoyer (I know, I know) it's always appreciated when developers bring their clients to PC. It's nice to have the portability of a phone, but I can only hold so many apps on this thing at once. Plus I'm not sure how many more hours-long gacha grinding sessions my poor battery can take, though it does make for a nice hand warmer in the winter months.