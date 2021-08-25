Final Fantasy 4 pixel remaster gets a release date

The first three instalments in the Final Fantasy pixel remasters released last month, and aside from some crappy fonts and other minor issues , it's good to have some proper ports of these aging console classics. The first six Final Fantasy games are set to receive the treatment over time, and Final Fantasy 4 is next cab off the rank: it releases on September 8.

That means the release dates previously found on SteamDB aren't accurate: FF4 is releasing a couple of weeks after its expected August 19 date , so FF5 and FF6 likely won't come on September 9 and September 30 respectively. Still, at this rate they'll all probably be out by the end of year.

The Final Fantasy 4 remaster will feature a range of quality of life improvements, including an auto-battle option and a modernized UI (if you don't like the new font you can mod it out ). There's also new additions like a bestiary, music player and, crucially, the ability to save whenever you want.

Final Fantasy 4 originally released for SNES in 1991. Confusingly, it was released as Final Fantasy 2 in North America due to the absence in that market of some previous instalments. "In Final Fantasy IV, The Kingdom of Baron sends their elite airship fleet, the Red Wings, to attack the surrounding countries," according to Square Enix's write-up. "Distressed by his mission, Cecil, a dark knight and captain of the Red Wings, decides to fight against the tyrannical Baron with his trusted friend and his paramour at his side."