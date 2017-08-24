Final Fantasy 15 director says nude mods are up to the 'moral sense' of the community

Nude mods—they're what make PC gaming great. Not everyone likes them, of course: Dead or Alive 5: Last Round game director Yohei Shimbori asked PC gamers to "play our game in a good and moral manner," and warned that if any naughty bits were exposed, it could prevent future DoA releases on the PC. (You can probably guess how that worked out.) But Final Fantasy 15 direct Hajime Tabata told PCGamesN that Square Enix is going to leave the matter up to the discretion of the community.

That's not to say that the developers aren't worried about the possibility of "strange things" being done to the game. "When we were getting together for discussion, all the people together in the project were airing out their worries, [nude mods] were something most people were really worried about," he said. But he didn't want to "limit people too much," and so the final decision was to give people the ability to mod the game in whatever way they see fit.

"This is part of the culture of gaming these days. These people—it's a thing they've bought, it's their game now," he said. "I don't think it's a good thing, but we're going to leave it to the moral sense of all the players out there. I basically want, as a principle, to give as much freedom and as little limitations on it as possible."

It seems to me like kind of a ridiculous concern in light of, well, this, but regardless of how you feel about nude mods (or any other kind of mod, for that matter), the hands-off, do what you will a approach is one we typically appreciate, as opposed to locking down modding altogether. Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition will be out next year, and unless things going seriously wrong between now and then it will look fantastic.