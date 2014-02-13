Final Borderlands 2 DLC announced, titled Sir Hammerlock Versus the Son of Crawmerax

It's going to be hard to say goodbye, but 2K has announced that Sir Hammerlock Versus the Son of Crawmerax will be the last piece of DLC for Borderlands 2. Set to release via Steam on April 15, this fifth Headhunter pack will sell for $3.

Sir Hammerlock Versus the son of Crawmerax adds a new area to the game, a tropical island vacation spot called Wam Bam Island. You'll journey across the island, putting bullets in things, collecting loot, and eventually face Crawmerax Jr., son of the great crab worm from The Secret Armory of General Knoxx DLC for the original Borderlands. Crawmerax Jr. "is seeking vengeance on Lilith, Brick and Mordercai for brutally defeating his father over and over again," 2k said on its blog . "You must fight him off without their help so, you may want to call some friends to help you out with this one."

Borderlands 2 was released in September 2012 and has since received a steady stream of additional content. You can get the base game from Steam from for $20, or the Game of the Year edition for $40, which also includes all the DLC that was part of the games' Season Pass. Gearbox has done a great job of supporting the game after launch, so there is also a ton of content you can buy beyond that .