Far Cry 6 is introducing limited third-person perspectives to the series

Far Cry 6 will pull the camera out of protagonist Dani's head for cutscenes, camps and select combat moments, Ubisoft confirmed in an interview with GameSpot this week.

During last week's gameplay reveal trailer, we caught a few moments of third-person action (notably, when using one of the game's rocket backpacks). But it sounds like Far Cry 6 will be dipping into third-person views more frequently—a sharp break from a series that's staunchly stuck to first-person perspectives throughout its history.

"In cinematics, [third-person] is something the team tried early on, and it felt surprisingly seamless," Ubisoft narrative director Navid Khavari told GameSpot. "It instantly felt like there was more of a connection to Dani's journey in the world, more of a connection to this epic story in Yara."

Even with Far Cry 5's character customisation, that game never took the opportunity to show your character in cutscenes. But you'll even be able to walk around Far Cry 6's guerrilla camps in either first- or third-person, showing off your outfits and loadouts as you chat to your fellow revolutionaries.

"In Guerrilla Camps, this is also an opportunity for players to be able to see their fully customized character, everything from their backpack to their clothes."

Sadly, you can't play through the entire game in third-person. Khavari noted that leaving camp will shift the camera right back into Dani's skull, only popping out when using the game's "supremo" backpacks "so players can see all of the backpack's effects, and better feel its impact in action".

Far Cry 6 may be adding a third-person view, but unfortunately it'll also be losing the series staple map editor. Contrary to Khavari's earlier statements, it also will very much have politics—though the more important question of what those politics are, or what the game has to say about them remains to be seen.