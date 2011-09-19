Fan For Life: 115 Glorious Gaming Tattoos

A few months ago, we highlighted some of the best PC-related ink we could find, which turned into quite the project because it turns out there are a lot of people willing to tattoo themselves with binary code or an Android.

However, while researching that piece we realized that there are a considerably larger number of people who are willing to sport video game related ink, which, really makes sense because games have a larger variety of artistic content than, say, software code being a visual medium and all.

We found a vertible boatload of people who chose to make their love of Mario, Nintendo, Portal, or Pac-man really permanent. So, join us as we pay homage to the games that we all love and cherish by highlighting some of the best game-related tattoos we could find.

Image credit: http://gamexcoreink.tumblr.com/