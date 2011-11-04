Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate edition to bundle all DLC into one package, out in February

Whoops, I seem to have accidentally put all the information in the headline, but it's still good news for those of us who didn't buy any DLC packs because we knew that it would inevitably end up bundled in a single, better value package. VG247 say that, along with the original game, the Ultimate Edition includes the Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues, Lonesome Road, Courier's Stash, and Gun Runners' Arsenal DLC packs, and will be out on February 7 in North America and February 10 in Europe. No pricing details yet.

