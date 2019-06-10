Fallout 76 is getting Battle Royale and you can try it for free for a week

Battle Royale is coming to Fallout 76 in a new mode revealed at Bethesda's E3 press event called Nuclear Winter. 52 players will square off against one another in a winner-take-all quest to become the Overseer of Vault 51.

We're not sure why it's 52 players—our best guess is that 51 of them will have to be dead before the game is over and somebody gets hired as Overseer. The new mode will "preserve everything that made Fallout, Fallout," including Scorch Beasts and perk cards (including new perks specifically for the Nuclear Winter mode), and will support four-player squads and CAMP building—in fact, you'll be able to import CAMPS from the standard Fallout 76 mode. There will also be a standalone Overseer progression system, support for four-player squads, various unlockables, and yes, there will be nukes.

The Nuclear Winter mode will be free for all Fallout 76 players. If you're not a Fallout 76 player but think you might like to be, a one-week free trial will get underway tomorrow—and it will include the new battle royale mode.