F1 2011 released, launch trailer races in slow motion

[bcvideo id="1169117993001"]

F1 2011 is now available in North America, with a European release set for this Friday. The new entry in the series has been impressing us here in the office, especially the co-op campaign mode , which lets you experience the curious combination of co-operation and rivalry that fellow racing team members enjoy.

Read more: F1 2018 review

To celebrate the launch, Codemasters have released a new trailer for the game, showing off the gorgeous looking visuals and a stirring soundtrack. It's like a slow motion waltz around the track, which is decidedly unlike the high speed nature of sport itself, but makes for a very pretty video.

Our review of F1 2011 will be in PC Gamer UK 232, which arrives in stores on the 28th of September.