Extreme overclocker teases a likely EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Kingpin card

It looks as though EVGA is getting ready to launch another Kingpin edition graphics card, which is probably a decked-out GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Vince Lucido, as Kingpin's mother knows him as, teased the upcoming card on Instagram.

There's not much to discern from the photo—it only partially shows the graphics card, focused on the Kingpin branding, of course.

Kingpin is a name that is well-known in enthusiast and overclocking circles—check out this interview with him from several years ago. In short, Kingpin was one of the first to incorporate liquid nitrogen into extreme overclocking attempts, and represents EVGA in the enthusiast space.

He's already spent some bathing the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti in LN2. Back in September, he pushed a Founders Edition model to 2.4GHz (2,415MHz) on the GPU and 8.6GHz (8,658MHz, or 17,226MHz effective) on the memory, with EVGA's X299 Dark motherboard as the foundation. He also set some 3DMark records in the process.

EVGA reserves the Kingpin branding for its top cards. The company's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Kingpin (discontinued), for example, featured a bunch of temperature sensors to monitor the memory and VRM, and was guaranteed to hit 2,025MHz, up from Nvidia's reference 1,480MHz base and 1,582MHz boost clocks.

It's not clear when the new card will launch or how much it will cost. As of this writing, EVGA has half a dozen GeForce RTX 2080 Ti models ranging in price from $999.99 (Black Edition Gaming) to $1,349.99 (FTW3 Ultra Gaming).