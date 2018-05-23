EVGA's X299 FTW motherboard is just $170 for today only

Intel's high-end X299 platform includes processors like the Core i9-7960X and Core i9-7940X. Those CPUs can regularly cost more than a thousand dollars, but a matching motherboard doesn't have to. EVGA's X299 FTW K is currently $169.99 from the company's online store, and it regularly goes for $280 on Amazon.

Like all X299 boards, this is intended for hardcore media production or other intensive tasks. It supports three-way SLI, up to 128GB of RAM across four DIMM slots, 8 SATA connectors, three M.2 slots, 14 USB ports, and more.

If you're building a super high-end PC, this is a good option to save a bit of money. EVGA says this deal is for today only, so don't wait for too long. You can grab it here.