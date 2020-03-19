EVGA's GTX 1660 graphics card is just $180 right now

The GeForce GTX 1660 is one of Nvidia's entry-level graphics cards, primarily designed for 1080p gameplay at high settings. EVGA has discounted its GTX 1660 'Black' graphics card to just $179.99, $30 off the usual price, and $40 less than the next-cheapest GTX 1660 cards on Newegg.

The model on sale is EVGA's 'Black' version of the GTX 1660, meaning it runs at stock speeds and doesn't include a backplate. The card has a base clock of 1530 MHz, a boost clock of 1785 MHz, 6GB of GDDR5 memory, and a total length of 190mm. For display outputs, there's one HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.4, and one dual-link DVI-D.

In our review of the GTX 1660, we found that the card performed excellently in 1080p at high settings in most games, and could even handle some titles at 1440p (if you reduce the graphical options). It's a great upgrade for anyone using older cards like the GTX 960, or anyone looking to build an entry-level gaming PC that can still play just about every game at 1080p. You can read our full impressions here.