EVGA's 3GB GTX 1060 is just $150 right now, an all-time low

This has been a great weekend to buy a graphics card, and there are still a few sales left. If you're building a budget PC, the 3GB GTX 1060 is a good option—especially now that it's just $149.99 on B&H (after a $20 mail-in rebate). That's the lowest price we've seen yet for a 3GB 1060.

This card has a base clock of 1607MH, a boost clock of 1835MHz, 3GB of GDDR5 memory, and a single-fan ACX 2.0 cooler. For display output, you get three DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.0b, and one dual-link DVI-D.