EVGA introduces Android overclocking

EVGA has announced its latest Z77 -touting motherboards and at the same time unveiled a vision for our ubiquitously computed future. It's got PC and phone working together in perfect harmony, the one symbiotically adapting and informing the other. Just as happy computers should be.

Thanks to an Android-friendly version of its Precision X tuning software, you can have your games running their beautiful virtual worlds in immersive high resolution on your PC screen. On your phone, meanwhile, there's a touch sensitive interface for tuning your CPU and graphics clockspeeds without flicking back to the desktop.

I think it was ASUS that first introduced overclocking via a smartphone with its Republic of Gamer boards a few years ago, but EVGA does seem to have caught up. The Precision app will be able to take control of your BIOS settings from the moment you hit boot thanks to a Bluetooth connection to the motherboard and take control of all the tweaks available in the new GeForce GTX 680 chips. It's a neat trick, although now that CPUs and GPUs can overclock themselves if left alone to do so, possibly not one you'll be calling into action once the novelty has worn off.

Want to know more? There's a video of phone and PC working together in perfect harmony below.