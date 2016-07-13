Event[0], a space adventure about befriending AI, releases this September

You may have heard of Event[0] already: it's been in development for a while now, and has managed to scoop up a bunch of prestigious-sounding industry awards. A narrative adventure set on an abandoned spacecraft, the game revolves around the protagonist's evolving relationship with the ship's "insecure" AI entity, known as Kaizen.

In addition to roaming around the desolated Nautilus and solving puzzles, you'll also need to interact with said AI, and judging by the trailer embedded below, that relationship looks bound to get super complicated.

"Kaizen can procedurally generate over two million lines of dialog and the AI entity has a strong personality influenced by human input," according to studio Ocelot Society.

"Players communicate by typing messages into a computer, and Kaizen responds. As in any relationship, there can be gratitude, disappointment or jealousy, and Kaizen reacts differently depending on its mood. By working through the fears and anxieties of your virtual companion you can ultimately find your way back to Earth—while unraveling the cryptic history of the ship and the 1980s society from which it emerged."

Event[0] will release on Steam and the Humble Store this September.