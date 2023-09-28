Even with its Warhammer 40K RPG coming in hot, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous' developer is cranking out yet another big DLC

Even in a post-Baldur's Gate 3 afterglow, I love Owlcat's 2021 CRPG epic, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. It's a game so good, I didn't mind replaying its opening act three times. Even as Owlcat gears up for its next major release, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, the studio's still lining up Wrath of the Righteous' fifth DLC expansion.

The Lord of Nothing is a sequel to WotR's second DLC, Through The Ashes, which released back in April 2022. Through the Ashes is a challenging, low-level adventure that takes place on the periphery of that chaotic first act I love so much. Instead of slicing through demon-invaded Kenabres and saving the day, you're a schlub trying to stay alive in a warzone.

The Lord of Nothing will conclude that story, which centers DLC-exclusive companions Rekarth and Sendri, and seems to take you out into the frozen wastes of Sarkoris, the fallen barbarian nation explored in WotR's later acts.

My interest was definitely piqued by the trailer's inclusion of the main game's war table, companions Seelah, Lann, and Regill, as well as what appears to be a player character at the head. My guess is that The Lord of Nothing will unlock new scenes in the main game or, more excitingly, feature a cameo from your player party as NPCs.

The Lord of Nothing is set to launch on November 21, a little over two weeks before Rogue Trader is set to arrive on December 7. With development timelines only growing longer, it's wild to see Owlcat keep up a blistering pace of bigass RPGs, with Kingmaker in 2018, WotR in 2021, DLC for both sprinkled throughout, and now Rogue Trader. Owlcat's previous RPGs definitely suffered a bit for it on launch, but I'm hopeful Rogue Trader will hold up better on day one.