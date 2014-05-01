EVE: Valkyrie to use Unreal Engine 4, dulcet tones of BSG's Katee Sackhoff

EVE Fanfest 2014 kicked off today in Reykjavik, Iceland and we already have some exciting news about CCP's upcoming virtual reality game, EVE: Valkyrie . Keeping to her milieu of awesome space battles, CCP announced that Battlestar Galactica actress Katee Sackhoff will voice the starring role in the game. Even better: the game itself will use the newest version of the Unreal Engine.

At Fanfest 2014, CCP will show off a new version of EVE: Valkyrie using Unreal Engine 4 on the Oculus Rift Development Kit 2. CCP will also demo the game on Sony's virtual reality headset, Morpheus, but not the UE4 version.

Sackhoff will play the role of Rán, the leader of the Valkyrie fighter pilots in EVE Online's New Eden universe. EVE: Valkyrie is a multiplayer spaceship dogfighting shooter set in the EVE Universe, which makes me wonder how much of a role Sackhoff has in it, but according to Eurogamer CCP wrote an interesting backstory for her character inspired by Norse mythology.

You might want to tune into the EVE Fanfest 2014 livestream over the next couple days. You wouldn't want to miss lectures by physicists on our future in space or cage matches between CCP developers and a real MMA champion ( really ).