Eve Online stellar council head hits out at CCP

Alexander Gianturco, the head of Eve's play liaison group the Council of Stellar Management has accused CCP neglecting the space based aspects of Eve in the development of the Incarna update. Writing on his website , Gianturco claimed that CCP "seems hell-bent on running Eve Online into the ground." Gianturco blames the development of Dust 514 and the World of Darkness MMO for upsetting the balance of Eve, claiming that features were implemented to with an eye to using them in the upcoming games.

"In the past," says Gianturco ."EVE expansions were based off the desires of the players, to augment their behavior. Player Owned Stations exist because CCP noticed players stockpiling goods in safespots in GSCs. Outposts were added based on the obvious attempts to build more infrastructure in 0.0. Wormholes provided a place for players to indulge in a no-local environment and explore the unknown." Gianturco then points to the Eve players statistics, claiming that Incarna had no noticeable effect on player numbers, unlike previous expansions.

Speaking about the emergency meeting of the Eve player council , following protests over the Incarna update Gianturco said. "Worse, our interactions with CCP's upper management in the aftermath of the Emergency Summit have shown us that the suits are not treating the needs of the players with the gravity they deserve; our willingness to negotiate in a chill way with the [Flying in Space] teams (which has met with obvious success) is being misinterpreted as a sign of weakness and compliance by the suits. "

Gianturco is just getting warmed up it seems, promising that "In the coming weeks we are going to be making some extremely loud statements regarding the neglect of FiS, the failure of Incarna, and the need for CCP's management to pull the game out of this stall. We need something new to do , not something new to wear. "