EVE Online: Lifeblood expansion brings new mining and more pirates in October

A new EVE Online expansion is coming in October called Lifeblood, bringing with it new technologies for extracting resources—and, as is the way of the universe, increased pressure from jerks who want to screw things up for everyone.

EVE Online: Lifeblood will see the introduction of Upwell Refineries, which "will revolutionize how consumable resources are harvested and processed in New Eden, [and] become the premier structure for capsuleers to use when collecting, processing, refining and reprocessing." A detailed look at the new facilities from earlier this year can be had on the CCP dev blog, but the short version is that they'll open up a brand new method of moon mining, and will enable capsuleers "to streamline their industrial workflows like never before."

"The arrival of refineries heralds a rework of reactions, wherein they will be moved into the industry UI and will be a process exclusive to refinery structures," CCP explained. "With a simplified interface for ease of use by pilots of all levels of industrial expertise, the new reactions system will bring a more coherent and clear process to the fingertips of both veteran and rookie industrialists."

Alas, as resources become increasingly scarce, unsavory factions become increasingly willing to take dangerous risks to acquire them. New pirate Forward Operating Bases are cropping up in New Eden, presenting a threat but also an opportunity for individuals are groups who aren't afraid to get their hands dirty.

The expansion will also feature a "sizable balance pass" on popular Alpha ships, improve the Agency interface, and incorporate a more detailed Mining Ledger. EVE Online: Lifeblood is set to go live on October 24, and in the meantime I would encourage you to enjoy yet another fantastic story about EVE players putting the screws to each other in hilariously awful ways.