Eve Online is free to try on Steam this weekend

Eve Online is such an all-encompassing and ambitious MMO, that barely a month goes by without someone from its fervent community retelling a tale of defection, deception, or destruction. From the outside looking in, it can seem like quite an intimidating beast, however it’s free-to-try on Steam this weekend—as of right now until 8pm BST/12pm PT on Sunday—for those of you keen to get involved without committing financially.

“If you are looking to strengthen your corporation, alliance or coalition with new players or returning veterans, this is the time,” reads a community post on the game’s Steam page. “Lend your newbros a hand and reap the benefits of additional manpower—as we all know, there is power in numbers.”

Details on how to sign up can be found this way, however the rules are quite simple: you either mustn’t own Eve Online on Steam already, or, if you do have a pre-existing subscription, it must have expired at least 30 days ago. There’s a concurrent sale running from now until Monday too, which will net you the Core Starter Pack with a 75 percent discount—£3.74/$4.99—among a list of other deals.

And while we’re talking bargains, Capcom is also having a “Publisher Weekend” which sees some of its games going for up to 80 percent off. The Far Cry series is also hosting a sale—the pick of which is probably both Far Cry 2 and Far Cry 3 at 75 percent off (£2.49/$2.49 and £3.74/$4.99, respectively).