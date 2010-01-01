Evan Lahti is Editor-in-Chief at PC Gamer. His gaming specialties are shooters, multiplayer shooters, and indie games. His recent favorites are PlanetSide 2, DayZ, Tribes: Ascend, Far Cry 3, and Arma 3. Evan counts Starsiege: Tribes, MechCommander, Command & Conquer: Red Alert, Counter-Strike 1.6, and Team Fortress Classic as his most influential gaming experiences.

More than anything, Evan values the PC's world of varied communities: to Evan, machinima directors, speed-runners, military sim roleplayers, and obscure Doom mod message boards (like Chex Quest) are precious subcultures that don't exist anywhere else in gaming. Evan is especially drawn to co-op and emergent experiences, which explains his penchant for falling out of helicopters . Evan co-hosts a podcast about Arma 2, the Armacast.

Raised in the horse-obsessed rural township of Highland, MI (the first American city to have a high school equestrian team), Evan abandoned his training to become an international fencing champion and started a Counter-Strike clan. Only his ability to yell loudly into a microphone propelled him to the latter. Evan studied print journalism at North Central College in Naperville, IL.

Outside of gaming, Evan likes longboarding, fencing, gaming music, board games (Pandemic, Battlestar Galactica, Arkham Horror), Esquire magazine, Unibroue beer, and the Detroit Red Wings. His favorite keyboard shortcut is Alt + Tab.