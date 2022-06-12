Ereban: Shadow Legacy is a cyber-stealth game that gives you shady powers

No need to sneak through the shadows when you can be the shadow.

While the Xbox and Bethesda showcase was packed with plenty of things we expected, there were also a few intriguing surprises. One of them was Ereban: Shadow Legacy—a stabby cyber stealth-'em-up set in what appears to be a North African-inspired world that’s been taken over by not-so-friendly robots.

I’m digging the setting—it’s rare that we see these parts of the world given a kind of robo-apocalyptic treatment. Neon signs and steely walkways jut out amid sandstone buildings, while palm trees and minarets rise up alongside formidable metal silos. The cel-shaded aesthetic looks the part too.

The hero, the titular Ereban, seems to have some nifty powers at her disposal. Most notably, she can morph herself into a kind of shadow-smoke form that lets her quickly close distances on enemies, creep along walls, and squish herself through vent slats. It looks like this particular power will be a core hook of the game.

Combat-wise, the trailer only shows stealth kills narrated by some enjoyably old-school revenge-babble that gives me fond flashbacks to Bloodrayne. But unlike the vampiric action-slasher, Ereban looks committed to keeping her kills quiet and stealthy. To that end, we see our blue-haired heroine do things like land on a robo’s shoulders before stabbing a glowing blade into their face, or disappear into shadow form before re-emerging behind her prey. At one point, a robot lifts her up by the head, then right as it’s about to deal the finishing blow she teleports herself behind it. Very nice.

Ereban: Shadow Legacy is set to be a day one release on PC Game Pass, published by Raw Fury and developed by Barcelona-based studio Baby Robot Games.

Robert Zak

Robert is a freelance writer and chronic game tinkerer who spends many hours modding games then not playing them, and hiding behind doors with a shotgun in Hunt: Showdown. Wishes to spend his dying moments on Earth scrolling through his games library on a TV-friendly frontend that unifies all PC game launchers.
