Popular

Endless Legend: Shadows expansion announced

By

Endless

Amplitude has announced Endless Legend's second DLC pack, called Shadows. It adds a new faction—The Forgotten—who are billed as masters of espionage. As such, the expansion will let you steal, capture, sabotage, assassinate, and just generally be a right bastard to rival empires.

Here's a brief trailer introducing Shadow's faction:

And here's the feature list:

  • Play the brand new faction, the Forgotten, experts in the new espionage skills.
  • Play with invisible units using the new “Camouflage” and “Stealth” capacities.
  • Infiltrate an empire to steal, capture, sabotage and assassinate!
  • Pillage villages, extractors and watchtowers to slow your enemy’s progression.
  • Equip your heroes with “Insignia” accessories to give them special espionage abilities.
  • Defend yourself by using counterespionage skills and the new “Detection” capacity.

Endless Legend: Shadows is due out this Summer.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments