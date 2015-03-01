Elite: Dangerous to honour Leonard Nimoy with new Vulcan station

Space trade-'em-up Elite: Dangerous is to get a new orbital station, in memory of the great Leonard Nimoy, who died this weekend. Appropriately, the structure will be placed in orbit around the planet Vulcan, which unfortunately is not full of big-eared rational aliens in the Elite universe. Still, it's the perfect place for space captains to make pilgrimage towards, in honour of a titan of science fiction.

Oh, you were wondering what it was going to be called? Why, Nimoy Memorial station, of course, as announced by executive producer Michael Brooks. The station will be added as part of patch 1.2, which is all about wings, you'll recall.

Ta, PCGamesN.